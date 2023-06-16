More Storms Saturday Night
- Dry, warm and sunny through Saturday Evening
- Another round of storms Saturday Night into Sunday AM
- Strong to severe storms likely
- Summertime heat builds next week with drier weather
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Daily Forecast Read MoreFORECAST: Storms Saturday Night
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
Cleanup efforts continued Friday morning after severe storms spawned tornadoes that left at least four dead, three in Texas and one in Florida and destroyed hundreds of homes while leaving hun… Read MoreCleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station. Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton on Thursday, killing three people, injuring dozens more and causing widespread damage as another in a series of fierce storms carv… Read MoreTornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Strong and severe thunderstorms often produce hail. These chunks of ice will range in size and shape when they fall, which are dependent on several factors. Read MoreHow hail forms and gets its shape
...OZONE ALERT SATURDAY... The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone alert for Saturday, for the Tulsa metropolitan area. An ozone alert means that conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours. While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation. A few simple measures can be taken to help keep the ozone levels from becoming unhealthy. During ozone alert days: Postpone any unnecessary driving and car pool if possible. If you do drive to work,turn The air conditioner in your car off during your morning commute. You can also cut down on extra driving by bringing your lunch to work. If you must refuel your vehicle, do it in the evening after the sun goes down or postpone your fueling to another day. Postpone running the lawn mower and gas trimmer, the exhaust from these small engines contributes a significant amount of pollution to the air. Industrial facilities should reduce pollution emissions as much as possible on ozone alert days. These preventative measures, performed throughout the Tulsa metro area, can have a tremendous effect in reducing the pollutants that contribute to ozone problems. For further information, contact The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at (918) 293-1600 or the Indian Nations Council of Governments /incog/ at (918) 584-7526. Additional information can also be found at www.ozonealert.com... including current ozone levels around the Tulsa area.
Currently in Tulsa