- Showers will be ending midday area-wide
- Muggy with some sunshine into Sunday afternoon
- Daily rain and storms chances are with us through midweek
- A round of t-showers is possible Monday & Tuesday mornings
- A round on Wednesday may have a few strong or severe storms
- Temperatures stay below-average early this next week
- Seasonable heat returns midweek with verylow rain chances thereafter
FORECAST: Clearing out after a stormy morning
Laura Mock
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station. Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Weather Forecast 08-03-2023
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
OK Dept. of Wildlife responds to Carrie Underwood post of sick river otter
-
Woman arrested at Sand Springs Walmart, accused of trying to kidnap someone else's child
-
Four girls injured after lightning strike at Mayes County swimming park, officials say
-
Sam's Club announces Oklahoma distribution center
-
RCSO: Claremore man arrested for hosting party for nearly 200 underaged people