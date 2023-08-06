FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast

  • Showers will be ending midday area-wide
  • Muggy with some sunshine into Sunday afternoon
  • Daily rain and storms chances are with us through midweek
    • A round of t-showers is possible Monday & Tuesday mornings
    • A round on Wednesday may have a few strong or severe storms
  • Temperatures stay below-average early this next week
  • Seasonable heat returns midweek with verylow rain chances thereafter