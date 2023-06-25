SEVERE T-STORM WATCH for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah & Wagoner counties until 10 PM.
- Scattered storms are possible, mainly along & south of I-40 tonight
- Highest threat of severe weather will be near the AR border
- Large hail & locally damaging wind gusts are the main threats
- T-storms should taper off overnight
- Lower humidity expected Monday with ample sunshine
- A few showers and storms are possible early Tuesday and again that night
- Seasonably hot the next few afternoons
- Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
- Highs Wed-Fri may crest 100 each afternoon
- A bit cooler with a round or two of storms possible by next weekend