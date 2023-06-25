FOX 23 Weather Forecast

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah & Wagoner counties until 10 PM.

  • Scattered storms are possible, mainly along & south of I-40 tonight
    • Highest threat of severe weather will be near the AR border
    • Large hail & locally damaging wind gusts are the main threats
    • T-storms should taper off overnight
  • Lower humidity expected Monday with ample sunshine
  • A few showers and storms are possible early Tuesday and again that night
  • Seasonably hot the next few afternoons
  • Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
    • Highs Wed-Fri may crest 100 each afternoon
  • A bit cooler with a round or two of storms possible by next weekend