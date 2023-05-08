- Warm & humid tonight with isolated storms possible, mainly north of Tulsa
- One or two storms may be severe with a hail & high wind threat
- Another round of storms possible late Tuesday
- Widespread rain and thunder return Wednesday into Thursday
- Storm chances remain moderate to high into the weekend
- Limited severe weather threat each day
- 1" to 3" of rainfall likely through the weekend
- Temperatures cool to near average levels midweek into the weekend
- Drying out by early next week
FORECAST: Storm chances rise into midweek
- James Aydelott
James Aydelott
FOX23 Monday Evening Forecast
