FOX23 Monday Evening Forecast

  • Warm & humid tonight with isolated storms possible, mainly north of Tulsa
    • One or two storms may be severe with a hail & high wind threat
  • Another round of storms possible late Tuesday
  • Widespread rain and thunder return Wednesday into Thursday
  • Storm chances remain moderate to high into the weekend
    • Limited severe weather threat each day
    • 1" to 3" of rainfall likely through the weekend
  • Temperatures cool to near average levels midweek into the weekend
  • Drying out by early next week