- Mostly dry and mild overnight
- Scattered showers and storms likely throughout Thursday
- Scattered showers and storms are possible morning thru midday
- A few severe storms are possible late afternoon into the evening
- Clearing out and heating up Friday
- Warm, muggy and breezy this weekend
- Scattered storms possible late Saturday into Sunday
- Staying unsettled next week with daily t-storm chances
FORECAST: Storm chances quickly returning Thursday
- James Aydelott
James Aydelott
