  • Mostly dry and mild overnight
  • Scattered showers and storms likely throughout Thursday
    • Scattered showers and storms are possible morning thru midday
    • A few severe storms are possible late afternoon into the evening
  • Clearing out and heating up Friday
  • Warm, muggy and breezy this weekend
    • Scattered storms possible late Saturday into Sunday
  • Staying unsettled next week with daily t-storm chances