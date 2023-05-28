- Rain and thunder more likely after 1pm on Memorial Day
- Storm chances continue Tuesday
- More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible next weekend
FORECAST: Storm Chances Increase on Memorial Day
- James Aydelott
-
- Updated
James Aydelott
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Friday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station. Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
Currently in Tulsa
81°
Partly Cloudy
84° / 61°
7 PM
80°
8 PM
78°
9 PM
74°
10 PM
73°
11 PM
71°
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Woman's body found near Grand Lake
-
Rare black paddlefish caught in Tulsa County
-
Green Country dancers go viral for 'dancing grannies' video
-
Court documents claim a drug ring is possibly operating out of Tulsa and Rogers County
-
Broken Arrow dancers pull out best moves dressed as grannies in viral video
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.