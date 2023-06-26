- A few t-showers are possible late tonight and into Tuesday morning
- Highest chance for rain is SE of Tulsa
- Hot and increasingly humid Tuesday with partly sunny skies
- A round of strong-severe storms is possible Tuesday night
- Highest threat is north of Tulsa
- High winds up to 75 mph are possible in the storms
- Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
- Highs Wed-Fri at or above 100°
- It will feel like 105° - 110°
- Seasonal temperatures return this weekend with a few t-storms possible
FORECAST: Storm chances and heat return
James Aydelott
