FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • A few t-showers are possible late tonight and into Tuesday morning
    • Highest chance for rain is SE of Tulsa
  • Hot and increasingly humid Tuesday with partly sunny skies
  • A round of strong-severe storms is possible Tuesday night
    • Highest threat is north of Tulsa
    • High winds up to 75 mph are possible in the storms
  • Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
    • Highs Wed-Fri at or above 100°
    • It will feel like 105° - 110°
  • Seasonal temperatures return this weekend with a few t-storms possible

