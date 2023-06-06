...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma,
including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma,
Muskogee. In northeast Oklahoma, Creek, Okmulgee and Tulsa.
* WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 721 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tulsa... Broken Arrow...
Bixby... Sapulpa...
Jenks... Glenpool...
Haskell... Kiefer...
Mounds... Bald Hill...
Jenks Riverside Airport... Liberty...
Hectorville... Leonard...
Jamesville...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma...
* Until 815 PM CDT.
* At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of
Sand Springs, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations in or near the path include...
Tulsa... Sand Springs...
Gray...
This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 217 and 225.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma...
North central Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma...
South central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma...
* Until 800 PM CDT.
* At 718 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 4 miles northeast of Sapulpa to Kiefer, moving
southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations in or near the path include...
Tulsa... Bixby...
Sapulpa... Jenks...
Glenpool... Kiefer...
Mounds... Jenks Riverside Airport...
Liberty... Hectorville...
This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 211 and 217.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Creek
and south central Tulsa Counties through 745 PM CDT...
At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles
southwest of Jenks Riverside Airport. This storm was nearly
stationary.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow
around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects
is possible.
Locations in or near the path include...
Tulsa... Sapulpa...
Jenks... Glenpool...
Jenks Riverside Airport...
This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 209 and 223.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
...OZONE ALERT WEDNESDAY...
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone
alert for Wednesday, for the Tulsa metropolitan area.
An ozone alert means that conditions are favorable for the
buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level.
When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline,
exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities
remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these
air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that
results in the development of ozone near the ground during the
afternoon and evening hours.
While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in
screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone
can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation.
A few simple measures can be taken to help keep the ozone levels from
becoming unhealthy. During ozone alert days:
Postpone any unnecessary driving and car pool if possible.
If you do drive to work,turn The air conditioner in
your car off during your morning commute. You can also cut down on
extra driving by bringing your lunch to work. If you must refuel your
vehicle, do it in the evening after the sun goes down or
postpone your fueling to another day.
Postpone running the lawn mower and gas trimmer, the exhaust from
these small engines contributes a significant amount of pollution
to the air. Industrial facilities should reduce pollution emissions
as much as possible on ozone alert days.
These preventative measures, performed throughout the Tulsa metro
area, can have a tremendous effect in reducing the pollutants that
contribute to ozone problems.
For further information, contact The Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality at (918) 293-1600 or the Indian Nations
Council of Governments /incog/ at (918) 584-7526. Additional
information can also be found at www.ozonealert.com...
including current ozone levels around the Tulsa area.