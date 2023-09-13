- Mostly cloudy overnight with mild readings
- Light rain is possible Thursday morning
- Sprinkles and light showers will occur in spots from Tulsa southward
- Partly to mostly cloudy for the end of the week
- A few more showers are possible late Friday into Saturday
- Temperatures stay mild through most of the weekend
- Warming up with more sunshine early next week
- By midweek next week an unsettled weather pattern returns
FORECAST: Staying mild with lots of cloud cover
Mike Grogan
