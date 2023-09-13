FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Mostly cloudy overnight with mild readings
  • Light rain is possible Thursday morning
    • Sprinkles and light showers will occur in spots from Tulsa southward
  • Partly to mostly cloudy for the end of the week
    • A few more showers are possible late Friday into Saturday
  • Temperatures stay mild through most of the weekend
  • Warming up with more sunshine early next week
  • By midweek next week an unsettled weather pattern returns

More News