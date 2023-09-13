FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Patchy fog early Wednesday morning
  • Mostly dry on Wednesday with comfortable temperatures
    • Little more sunshine Wednesday afternoon
  • A few rounds of rain are possible late in the week
    • Highest chances will be west and south of Tulsa
    • Rainfall amounts will be light over Green Country
    • Rain chances continue through Saturday
  • Drying out and warming up early next week

