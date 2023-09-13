- Patchy fog early Wednesday morning
- Mostly dry on Wednesday with comfortable temperatures
- Little more sunshine Wednesday afternoon
- A few rounds of rain are possible late in the week
- Highest chances will be west and south of Tulsa
- Rainfall amounts will be light over Green Country
- Rain chances continue through Saturday
- Drying out and warming up early next week
FORECAST: Mild and dry today before more rain chances possible late in the week
Mikayla Smith
