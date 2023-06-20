FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory 1PM to 9PM Wednessday for Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

  • Staying warm and humid overnight
  • Isolated showers possible early Wednesday west of Tulsa
  • Staying hot with slightly lower humidity Wednesday & Thursday
    • Lows around 70 with highs in the lower 90s
    • Maximum heat index in the mid-90s through midweek
  • Turning much hotter with humid conditions this weekend
    • Highs in the upper 90s to near 100
    • Heat index at or above 105 in the afternoon
  • A slight chance for a round of storms late in the week and weekend

More News