- Turning mild overnight with mostly clear skies into Sunday morning
- Another hot day Sunday with lots of sunshine
- Muggier by Labor Day with a slight chance of showers, mainly SE of Tulsa
- Temperatures stay well-above average all of next week
- Highs in the mid-upper 90s
- Lows in the 70s
- Limited rain chances until next weekend
FORECAST: Staying hot and mostly dry through the holiday weekend
Mike Grogan
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station.
Tropical Storm Idalia swoops through Carolinas, leaves a trail of destruction in Florida and Georgia
Tropical Storm Idalia is barreling through the Carolinas on its way to the Atlantic Ocean after leaving a trail of flooding and devastation throughout the Southeast. Idalia was a major hurricane.
