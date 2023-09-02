FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Turning mild overnight with mostly clear skies into Sunday morning
  • Another hot day Sunday with lots of sunshine
  • Muggier by Labor Day with a slight chance of showers, mainly SE of Tulsa
  • Temperatures stay well-above average all of next week
    • Highs in the mid-upper 90s
    • Lows in the 70s
  • Limited rain chances until next weekend

