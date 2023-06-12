- Passing showers and a few storms tonight into Tuesday morning
- Highest chance of rain will be in southeast Oklahoma
- Some showers will linger into Tuesday, but overall expect a mostly dry day
- Staying cooler than average through Wednesday
- A warming trend takes hold for the second half of the week
- Highs return to the 90s
- Heat index approaches 100 by the weekend
- A round or two of storms may occur late in the week as well
FORECAST: Some t-showers and lingering mild air into midweek
James Aydelott
