  • Passing showers and a few storms tonight into Tuesday morning
    • Highest chance of rain will be in southeast Oklahoma
  • Some showers will linger into Tuesday, but overall expect a mostly dry day
  • Staying cooler than average through Wednesday
  • A warming trend takes hold for the second half of the week
    • Highs return to the 90s
    • Heat index approaches 100 by the weekend
  • A round or two of storms may occur late in the week as well