- Clouds may be slow to clear for some this afternoon
- Warm, muggy and breezy this weekend
- Scattered storms possible late Saturday into Sunday
- Staying unsettled next week with daily t-storm chances
- Temps staying well above average through much of next week
FORECAST: Slowly clearing skies and warm temps for your Friday
- Mikayla Smith
-
- Updated
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Sky Watch provides weekly updates on what you can see in the night skies over Green Country. Certified Meteorologist Laura Mock lets you know when and where to look and how to best see s… Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
You might expect May to bring rain, sun and storms, but snow? FOX23 looks back at when Oklahoma saw snow during May of 2013. Read MoreVideo: Looking back at Oklahoma's 2013 May snow
FOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
7 bodies found near Henryetta
-
Victim in soliciting case says McFadden texted her night before 7 bodies were found
-
Alexander Sweet sentenced to life in federal prison
-
Federal authorities seize more than $3 million worth of products containing kratom
-
Little House on the Prairie actress stops by Pawhuska library