- Warm and muggy through Thursday
- Slight chance of a shower or storm through Thursday
- Higher rain chances arrive this weekend
FORECAST: Slight storm chances through Thursday
- James Aydelott
-
- Updated
James Aydelott
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Monday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Morning Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
86°
Partly Cloudy
86° / 66°
6 PM
85°
7 PM
83°
8 PM
81°
9 PM
77°
10 PM
75°
Follow Fox23
Trending
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.