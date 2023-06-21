...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Osage, Creek, western
Okmulgee, Pawnee, west central Tulsa and Okfuskee Counties through
115 PM CDT...
At 1233 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms along a line
extending from 5 miles southwest of Elgin to 2 miles southwest of
Weleetka. Movement was east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow
around unsecured objects.
Locations in or near the path include...
Tulsa... Sand Springs...
Bristow... Pawhuska...
Okemah... Pawnee...
Sapulpa... Okfuskee...
Hominy... Cleveland...
Mannford... Drumright...
Kiefer... Fairfax...
Beggs... Barnsdall...
Boley... Mounds...
Kellyville... Oilton...
This includes the following highways,
Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 234.
Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 217.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 95 expected.
* WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. The hot and humid conditions will be especially
dangerous to those that remain without power and to those
involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&