- Friday Evening Storms Likely
- Primary threat: hail
- More rain/thunder Saturday and Sunday
- Next week starts wet
FORECAST: Showers & storms likely
- James Aydelott
James Aydelott
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CREEK NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, CLAREMORE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, SAPULPA, TULSA, AND WAGONER.
Currently in Tulsa
