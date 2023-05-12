- Warm, Wind and Humid Friday
More showers and isolated storms both Saturday and Sunday
- A few isolated strong storms possible into the afternoon and evening
- Winds 50+mph and quarter inch hail possible
- Limited severe weather threat
- Locally heavy rain possible with another 1" - 2" of rainfall possible
- Rain comes to an end early next week. Temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s
FORECAST: Showers & storms likely into the weekend
Phillip Price
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Sky Watch provides weekly updates on what you can see in the night skies over Green Country. Certified Meteorologist Laura Mock lets you know when and where to look and how to best see s… Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Es muy importante entender su riesgo de tornados cuando hay un aviso o una advertencia. Si hay un aviso, necesita estar preparado. Read More¿Qué hacer ante un posible tornado?
FOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Attorney for Henryetta homicide victim says 32 different phones, people used home as location address
-
Bixby French bulldog wins non-sporting group at Westminster dog show
-
Ivy Webster's family disturbed by alleged evidence remaining in McFadden home
-
Questions and doubt continue to surround investigation of 7 bodies found on property near Henryetta
-
Reasor’s breaks ground in south Broken Arrow; updates on Bell’s, other projects expected soon