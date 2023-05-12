  • Warm, Wind and Humid Friday
    • A few isolated strong storms possible into the afternoon and evening
    • Winds 50+mph and quarter inch hail possible
    • More showers and isolated storms both Saturday and Sunday
    • Limited severe weather threat
    • Locally heavy rain possible with another 1" - 2" of rainfall possible
  • Rain comes to an end early next week. Temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s