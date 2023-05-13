- Morning rain continues for the next few hours Saturday
- Small break in the rain this afternoon before t-storms possible
- Few storms could be strong to severe
- More rain in the forecast Mothers Day
- Soggy start to next week before we finally start to see a drop off in rain
- Temps stay mild
FORECAST: Showers and t-storms this afternoon, warm
- Mikayla Smith
Mikayla Smith
