FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Periods of rain and storms likely through early evening
    • Strong wind is the main threat with strongest storms
  • Scattered t-showers are possible Tuesday morning
  • Hot and humid for your 4th of July celebration
    • Heat index will climb above 100° by afternoon
    • An isolated late-day t-storm can't be ruled out
  • Staying hot through Wednesday ahead of a cold front
  • Periods of rain and storms likely from Wednesday through the weekend
  • Cooling off for the second half of the week with highs in the 80s
  • Hotter than average temperatures return for the weekend into next week