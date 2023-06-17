- A round or two of strong to severe storms likely tonight after 10 PM
- Damaging wind up to 75 mph is the main threat
- Large hail to the size of baseballs is possible
- A tornado or two cannot be ruled out
- Storms will gradually end from west to east early Sunday morning
- Showers may linger past sunrise in the area
- Becoming dry and warm for Father's Day with times of sunshine
- Getting hot and humid for the rest of the week
- Highs in the 90s and lows near 70 expected daily
- Heat index may flirt with 100 on a few afternoons
- Very limited chance of any more rain until next weekend
FORECAST: Severe weather threat late tonight
Michael Grogan
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 329 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATOKA BRYAN CANADIAN CARTER CHOCTAW CLEVELAND COAL CRAIG CREEK GARFIELD GARVIN GRADY GRANT HASKELL HUGHES JEFFERSON JOHNSTON KAY KINGFISHER LATIMER LINCOLN LOGAN LOVE MARSHALL MAYES MCCLAIN MCINTOSH MURRAY MUSKOGEE NOBLE NOWATA OKFUSKEE OKLAHOMA OKMULGEE OSAGE PAWNEE PAYNE PITTSBURG PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE PUSHMATAHA ROGERS SEMINOLE STEPHENS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON
...OZONE ALERT SATURDAY... The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone alert for Saturday, for the Tulsa metropolitan area. An ozone alert means that conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours. While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation. A few simple measures can be taken to help keep the ozone levels from becoming unhealthy. During ozone alert days: Postpone any unnecessary driving and car pool if possible. If you do drive to work,turn The air conditioner in your car off during your morning commute. You can also cut down on extra driving by bringing your lunch to work. If you must refuel your vehicle, do it in the evening after the sun goes down or postpone your fueling to another day. Postpone running the lawn mower and gas trimmer, the exhaust from these small engines contributes a significant amount of pollution to the air. Industrial facilities should reduce pollution emissions as much as possible on ozone alert days. These preventative measures, performed throughout the Tulsa metro area, can have a tremendous effect in reducing the pollutants that contribute to ozone problems. For further information, contact The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at (918) 293-1600 or the Indian Nations Council of Governments /incog/ at (918) 584-7526. Additional information can also be found at www.ozonealert.com... including current ozone levels around the Tulsa area.
