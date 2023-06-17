FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • A round or two of strong to severe storms likely tonight after 10 PM
    • Damaging wind up to 75 mph is the main threat
    • Large hail to the size of baseballs is possible
    • A tornado or two cannot be ruled out
    • Storms will gradually end from west to east early Sunday morning
    • Showers may linger past sunrise in the area
  • Becoming dry and warm for Father's Day with times of sunshine
  • Getting hot and humid for the rest of the week
    • Highs in the 90s and lows near 70 expected daily
    • Heat index may flirt with 100 on a few afternoons
  • Very limited chance of any more rain until next weekend

