SEVERE T-STORM WATCH for Montgomery County, KS until 11:00 PM
- Evening t-storms are possible, mainly north of Tulsa
- A few of these storms may having high winds and hail
- Mostly dry Wednesday morning with t-showers likely later in the day
- This round of rain will taper off Thursday morning
- These storms are unlikely to be severe
- Another round of scattered strong storms is possible Thursday PM
- Large hail, damaging winds & brief tornadoes possible
- Off and on rain and storms likely Friday through the weekend
- Limited severe weather threat
- Another 1" - 2" of rainfall possible
- Rain clears out by early next week
- Temperatures stay warm in the day and mild at night with humid conditions