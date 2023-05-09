FOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH for Montgomery County, KS until 11:00 PM

  • Evening t-storms are possible, mainly north of Tulsa
    • A few of these storms may having high winds and hail
  • Mostly dry Wednesday morning with t-showers likely later in the day
    • This round of rain will taper off Thursday morning
    • These storms are unlikely to be severe
  • Another round of scattered strong storms is possible Thursday PM
    • Large hail, damaging winds & brief tornadoes possible
  • Off and on rain and storms likely Friday through the weekend
    • Limited severe weather threat
    • Another 1" - 2" of rainfall possible
    • Rain clears out by early next week
  • Temperatures stay warm in the day and mild at night with humid conditions