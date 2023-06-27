FOX 23 Weather Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY for Tulsa, Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Okfuskee & Pittsburg counties from Noon to 9 PM.

  • A few showers possible south of Tulsa through mid-morning
  • Hot and increasingly humid Tuesday with plenty of sunshine
  • A round of strong-severe storms is possible tonight after sunset
    • Highest threat goes is from Tulsa northward
    • Damaging winds of 60-80 mph are possible in the storms
  • Triple-digit heat arrives Wednesday
    • Highs Wed-Fri at or above 100°
    • It will feel like 105° - 110°
  • Seasonal temperatures return this weekend with scattered t-storms

