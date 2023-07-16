- Mild Sunday start
- Mix of sun and clouds on Sunday
- A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday night and Monday
- Higher chance for storms up north
- Heat builds early next week
- Heat index near 100° Sunday afternoon
- Dangerous heat arrives by midweek with a heat index up to 110°
- Rain chances return late next week with another modest cool-down
FORECAST: Seasonably hot with late night storm chances
Mikayla Smith
