FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Mild Sunday start 
  •  Mix of sun and clouds on Sunday
  • A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday night and Monday
    • Higher chance for storms up north
  • Heat builds early next week
    • Heat index near 100° Sunday afternoon
    • Dangerous heat arrives by midweek with a heat index up to 110°
  • Rain chances return late next week with another modest cool-down

