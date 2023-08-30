- Near-average temperatures expected through the end of the week
- Morning lows in the 60s
- Afternoon highs around 90
- Ample sunshine expected every day through the holiday weekend
- Hotter conditions expected by the weekend into early next week
- Heat index will climb to 100 or slightly above
- Little or no chance of rain until early next week
FORECAST: Seasonably hot and dry this week
Laura Mock
