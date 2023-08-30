FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Near-average temperatures expected through the end of the week
    • Morning lows in the 60s
    • Afternoon highs around 90
  • Ample sunshine expected every day through the holiday weekend
  • Hotter conditions expected by the weekend into early next week
    • Heat index will climb to 100 or slightly above
  • Little or no chance of rain until early next week

