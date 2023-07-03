- Mild Monday start with temps in the 60s/70s
- A gradual warming trend expected for the first half of the week
- Heat index will near 100 each afternoon thru Wednesday
- Pop-up t-showers are possible Monday afternoons
- The 4th of July will be seasonably hot with a slight chance of a t-storm
- A cold front midweek will bring highs back to the 80s late in the week
- Higher storm chances return Wednesday night through Saturday
FORECAST: Seasonable temps with on & off storm chances
Mikayla Smith
