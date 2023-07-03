FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Mild Monday start with temps in the 60s/70s
  • A gradual warming trend expected for the first half of the week
    • Heat index will near 100 each afternoon thru Wednesday
  • Pop-up t-showers are possible Monday afternoons
  • The 4th of July will be seasonably hot with a slight chance of a t-storm
  • A cold front midweek will bring highs back to the 80s late in the week
  • Higher storm chances return Wednesday night through Saturday