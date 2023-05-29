FOX23 Monday Morning Forecast

  • Showers and storms are possible today
    • The highest rain chance comes this afternoon
    • The heaviest storms may produce gusty winds & small hail
    • Locally heavy rain may cause ponding on roads
  • Scattered storms are expected Tuesday as well
  • Lower t-shower chances for the second half of the work week
  • More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible next weekend
  • Warm days & mild nights expected all week with humid, stuffy conditions