- Showers and storms are possible today
- The highest rain chance comes this afternoon
- The heaviest storms may produce gusty winds & small hail
- Locally heavy rain may cause ponding on roads
- Scattered storms are expected Tuesday as well
- Lower t-shower chances for the second half of the work week
- More widespread rain and thunderstorms possible next weekend
- Warm days & mild nights expected all week with humid, stuffy conditions
featured
FORECAST: Scattered t-storms Memorial Day and beyond
- Michael Grogan
-
- Updated
Michael Grogan
