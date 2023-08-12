FOX23 Weather Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore Counties Saturday from Noon - 8 PM.

Heat Advisory for Montgomery, Chautauqua [KS] Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Washington, Craig, Nowata, Delaware, Cherokee, Okfuskee and Creek Counties Saturday from Noon - 8 PM

  • Few t-storms possible Saturday morning 
  • Temps stay in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend
    • Heat index between 105-110 next several days 
  • Storm chances increase through the weekend
    • Off and on showers through Saturday afternoon
    • More storms possible Saturday night into Sunday
    • Last round Sunday into Monday AM
  • Mild temps to begin work week next week
  • Limited rain chances after this weekend 

More News