- Shower and storm chances return Saturday
- Mostly cloudy skies
- Highs near 90
- Few storm chances early Sunday AM
- Mainly south of I-40
- Fourth of July looks warm
- Highs in the 90s
- Slight chance of storms
FORECAST: Rainy Saturday start but cooler conditions this afternoon
Mikayla Smith
Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana is blanketing more of the Southeast. Government heat warnings Wednesday stretched into Mississippi, Alabama, Tenn…
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station.
