FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Widespread light to moderate rain expected through the night
  • A few spotty showers linger into Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies
  • Staying mild into midweek with highs in the 70s and lows near 60
  • Rain chances go up again late in the week
    • Highest chance returns Thursday PM, especially SW of Tulsa
    • Shower chances remain through the end of the week
  • Below average temperatures are with us through the weekend
  • Warmer and drier next week

