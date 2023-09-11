- Widespread light to moderate rain expected through the night
- A few spotty showers linger into Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies
- Staying mild into midweek with highs in the 70s and lows near 60
- Rain chances go up again late in the week
- Highest chance returns Thursday PM, especially SW of Tulsa
- Shower chances remain through the end of the week
- Below average temperatures are with us through the weekend
- Warmer and drier next week
FORECAST: Rainy night with continued mild temperatures this week
Mike Grogan
