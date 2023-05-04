FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast

  • Rain and thunder continues overnight
    • A few stronger storms may be possible early Friday morning
  • Rain clears out and we heat back up into the 80s Friday afternoon
  • Warm, muggy and breezy this weekend
    • Scattered storms possible late Saturday into Sunday
  • Staying unsettled next week with daily t-storm chances
  • Temps staying well above average through much of next week