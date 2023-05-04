- Rain and thunder continues overnight
- A few stronger storms may be possible early Friday morning
- Rain clears out and we heat back up into the 80s Friday afternoon
- Warm, muggy and breezy this weekend
- Scattered storms possible late Saturday into Sunday
- Staying unsettled next week with daily t-storm chances
- Temps staying well above average through much of next week
FORECAST: Rain continues overnight but clears by Friday morning
- James Aydelott
James Aydelott
