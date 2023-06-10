- Widespread rain and storms likely to start your Saturday
- A few strong to severe storms are possible, especially south of I-40
- Warm temperatures stick around through the weekend in the upper 80s
- Cooler beginning to the work week back below average
- More rain and thunder possible Tuesday
- Temps warm quickly back into the mid 90s next week
FORECAST: Rain and thunder to start your Saturday, warm for the afternoon
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Temperatures continue to rise, and it's important to remember car heat safety as we enter the summer months. Read MoreFOX23 Meteorologist Mikayla Smith talks hot car safety
FOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. It's delaying some flights Wednesday, sending scho… Read More'I can taste the air': Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Sinaloa Cartel accused of trying to buy guns in Tulsa
-
Muskogee woman dead, 3 kids hospitalized after semi crash
-
Tulsa County DA files charges against one teen following deadly crash near 71st and Memorial
-
Scuba diver discovers live grenade at Oklahoma lake
-
Oklahoma correctional officer sentenced to prison for accepting bribes to smuggle contraband