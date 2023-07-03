Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Creek and Tulsa. * WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sand Springs... Bristow... Okemah... Boley... Kellyville... Depew... Paden... Bearden... Slick... Castle... Welty... Mason... Milfay... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&