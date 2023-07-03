...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma,
including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma,
Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Creek and Tulsa.
* WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sand Springs... Bristow...
Okemah... Boley...
Kellyville... Depew...
Paden... Bearden...
Slick... Castle...
Welty... Mason...
Milfay...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&