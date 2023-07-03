FOX 23 Weather Forecast

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Okmulgee County until 4 PM

  • Periods of rain and storms likely through early evening
    • Strong wind the main threat with strongest storms
  • Hot and humid for your 4th of July celebration
    • Highs will range from 94° to 97°
    • Heat index values above 100°
  • Hot and humid weather sticks around on Wednesday before a cool front arrives late in the day
  • A cold front midweek will bring highs back to the 80s Thu & Fri
  • Gradual warming trend this upcoming weekend with daily rain chances