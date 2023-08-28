- Seasonable temperatures are expected for much of the week
- Lows in the 60s and highs in the lower 90s expected thru Friday
- Low humidity will make it feel like the actual temperature
- Staying dry with lots of sunshine through the holiday weekend
- Warming trend late this week and through Labor Day
- Highs in the upper 90s expected each weekend afternoon
FORECAST: Quiet and pleasant weather persists
James Aydelott
