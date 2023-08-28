FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Seasonable temperatures are expected for much of the week
    • Lows in the 60s and highs in the lower 90s expected thru Friday
    • Low humidity will make it feel like the actual temperature
  • Staying dry with lots of sunshine through the holiday weekend
  • Warming trend late this week and through Labor Day
    • Highs in the upper 90s expected each weekend afternoon

