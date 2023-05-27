- Cool and quiet overnight and into Sunday morning
- Warm with light winds and low humidity during the day with plenty of sun
- Daily t-showers chances return Memorial Day
- Nothing too widespread or heavy expected next week
- Mild nights and warm days expected next week with light winds and some cloud cover at times
FORECAST: Pleasant weather continues this holiday weekend
Michael Grogan
Michael Grogan
