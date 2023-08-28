- Refreshing air to start the week
- Lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s expected Monday
- Humidity remains low for much of the week
- Near average temps through the middle of the week
- No rainfall is expected area-wide through the weekend with lots of sun
- Highs near 100° return around Labor Day
FORECAST: Pleasant temperatures to start the week
Laura Mock
