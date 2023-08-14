- Clear and relatively cool conditions expected tonight into Tuesday morning
- Some spots outside of Tulsa may see lows in the 50s the next few days
- Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning
- Sunny and dry into midweek
- Heat builds back for the second half of the week
- Nearing 100° by the weekend
FORECAST: Pleasant conditions in place before August heat returns
James Aydelott
