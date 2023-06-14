SEVERE T-STORM WATCH for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore & Sequoyah counties until midnight

  • Isolated t-storms are possible this evening. Otherwise, quiet overnight
  • Turning hotter and muggy for the final days of the week
  • Several more rounds of storms possible through the weekend
    • Rain and storms possible late Thursday into Friday morning
    • Another round of storms possible Saturday night
  • Summertime heat builds next week with drier weather