- Scattered showers and a few isolated storms on tap through the morning
- Highest chance of rain will be in southeast Oklahoma
- Drier by afternoon with some sunshine and stuffy conditions
- Another round of t-showers is possible tonight into Wednesday morning
- Staying cooler than average through Wednesday
- A warming trend takes hold for the second half of the week
- Highs return to around 90 by Thursday
- Heat index approaches 100 next week
- A few rounds of storms are possible in the second half of the week
FORECAST: Periodic t-shower chances through midweek
Michael Grogan
Currently in Tulsa
66°
Rain
66° / 63°
7 AM
66°
8 AM
68°
9 AM
71°
10 AM
73°
11 AM
75°
