  • Scattered showers and a few isolated storms on tap through the morning
    • Highest chance of rain will be in southeast Oklahoma
  • Drier by afternoon with some sunshine and stuffy conditions
  • Another round of t-showers is possible tonight into Wednesday morning
  • Staying cooler than average through Wednesday
  • A warming trend takes hold for the second half of the week
    • Highs return to around 90 by Thursday
    • Heat index approaches 100 next week
  • A few rounds of storms are possible in the second half of the week