FOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast

  • Morning fog possible early Thursday morning
  • Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s
  • Storm chances return tomorrow evening into Friday morning
    • Some storms could be strong to severe
    • This will be overnight so have multiple ways to receive warnings
  • This weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and 70s
  • Warmer temps begin to return midway through next week

