- Partly cloudy Friday, temps near average
- Patchy light showers Friday morning
- Warming up with sunshine Sunday
- Unsettled weather next week
- several chances for showers and storms
FORECAST: Seasonable start to the weekend
Laura Mock
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Morning Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
65°
Partly Cloudy
83° / 64°
6 AM
65°
7 AM
64°
8 AM
65°
9 AM
67°
10 AM
71°
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Buc-ees announces new location in Springfield, Missouri
-
Groomer charged with animal cruelty after 4-year-old dog dies
-
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority given green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma
-
Promenade Mall closing, tenants given one week to move out
-
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announces man charged in 2021 Turley triple murder
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.