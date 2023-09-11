- Increasing clouds overnight with mild temperatures Widespread rain likely in several bouts this week
- Light to moderate rain will overspread the area Monday
- Highest rain chance is in the afternoon and evening
- A few light showers are possible Tuesday
- A heavier batch of rain and storms likely by Thursday
- T-showers remain possible into the weekend
- Below-average temperatures arrive Monday and last all week
- Highs in the 70s
- Lows in the 60s and upper 50s
- Drying out early next week
FORECAST: Rainy Monday with below average temps
Mikayla Smith
