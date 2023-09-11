FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Increasing clouds overnight with mild temperatures
    • Widespread rain likely in several bouts this week
    • Light to moderate rain will overspread the area Monday
      • Highest rain chance is in the afternoon and evening
    • A few light showers are possible Tuesday
    • A heavier batch of rain and storms likely by Thursday
    • T-showers remain possible into the weekend
  • Below-average temperatures arrive Monday and last all week
    • Highs in the 70s
    • Lows in the 60s and upper 50s
  • Drying out early next week

