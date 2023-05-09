- Warm and humid again Tuesday
- Another round of storms possible late Tuesday
- More scattered rain and thunder return Wednesday into Thursday
- Storm chances remain moderate to high into the weekend
- Limited severe weather threat each day
- 1" to 3" of rainfall likely through the weekend
- Temperatures cool to near average levels midweek into the weekend
- Drying out by early next week
FORECAST: On and off storm chances the rest of the week
Laura Mock
- Updated
Laura Mock

