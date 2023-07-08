FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Storms are likely after midnight into the morning hours Sunday
    • A few storms overnight may be severe with strong winds
    • Highest threat will be in southeast Oklahoma
  • Gradually clearing skies Sunday with relatively mild temperatures
  • Mostly dry to start the work week with ample sunshine on Monday
  • Another round of storms is possible early Tuesday morning
  • Turning very hot and humid midweek
    • A heat index well over 100° is expected in the afternoons
  • Late-week showers and storms can't be ruled out
    • The highest chance will be near the Kansas border
    • Slightly higher rain chances return by the weekend 

More News