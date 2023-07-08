- Storms are likely after midnight into the morning hours Sunday
- A few storms overnight may be severe with strong winds
- Highest threat will be in southeast Oklahoma
- Gradually clearing skies Sunday with relatively mild temperatures
- Mostly dry to start the work week with ample sunshine on Monday
- Another round of storms is possible early Tuesday morning
- Turning very hot and humid midweek
- A heat index well over 100° is expected in the afternoons
- Late-week showers and storms can't be ruled out
- The highest chance will be near the Kansas border
- Slightly higher rain chances return by the weekend
FORECAST: Another round of storms likely early Sunday
Michael Grogan
