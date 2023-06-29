FOX 23 Weather Forecast

 EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR NOWATA, CRAIG, OTTAWA, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, DELAWARE, CREEK, OKFUSKEE, OKMULGEE, WAGONER, CHEROKEE, MUSKOGEE, MCINTOSH, SEQUOYAH, PITTSBURG, HASKELL, LATIMER AND LE FLORE COUNTIES FROM NOON TO 9 PM. 

  • Warm Thursday start 
  • Hot afternoon, highs range from 102° to 104°
    • Heat index values 110°-115°
  • Slightly cooler Friday, near 100°
  • A bit cooler with storm chances this weekend
    • Highest chance of rain will be Saturday PM and Sunday AM
  • Isolated afternoon showers and storms through the Fourth of July

