- Mild and breezy tonight with a slight chance of t-storms
- Higher storm chances in southeast Oklahoma late in the evening
- Severe wind gusts and large hail cannot be ruled out
- Mostly dry Sunday with very warm, breezy conditions
- Staying unsettled next week with daily t-storm chances
- Limited severe weather risk persists
- Unseasonably warm through Tuesday with a slight cool down to follow
FORECAST: Muggy with limited storm chances this weekend
- Michael Grogan
Michael Grogan
