FOX23 Saturday Evening Forecast

  • Mild and breezy tonight with a slight chance of t-storms
    • Higher storm chances in southeast Oklahoma late in the evening
    • Severe wind gusts and large hail cannot be ruled out
  • Mostly dry Sunday with very warm, breezy conditions
  • Staying unsettled next week with daily t-storm chances
    • Limited severe weather risk persists
  • Unseasonably warm through Tuesday with a slight cool down to follow