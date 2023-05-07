- Mild beginning to your Sunday with temps in the 60s-70s
- Mostly dry Sunday with very warm, breezy conditions
- Staying unsettled next week with daily t-storm chances
- Limited severe weather risk persists
- Unseasonably warm through Tuesday with a slight cool down to follow
FORECAST: Muggy Sunday with storm chances this evening
- Mikayla Smith
Mikayla Smith
