- Muggy but dry for 4th of July celebrations this evening
- Temperatures in the 80s after dark with a light south breeze
- Staying hot through Wednesday ahead of a cold front
- Periods of rain/storms likely for the rest of the week starting Wednesday
- Showers and storms becoming likely Wednesday
- Highest chance will be the evening and late-night hours
- Heavy rain and storms likely early Thursday
- Several more rounds of storms likely Friday into the weekend
- Some severe wind gusts and hail are possible in these storms
- Cooler but humid second half of the week
- The heat gradually builds next week with limited storm chances
FORECAST: Muggy, but quiet evening ahead of stormy stretch of days
Michael Grogan
