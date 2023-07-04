FOX 23 Weather Forecast

  • Muggy but dry for 4th of July celebrations this evening
    • Temperatures in the 80s after dark with a light south breeze
  • Staying hot through Wednesday ahead of a cold front
  • Periods of rain/storms likely for the rest of the week starting Wednesday
    • Showers and storms becoming likely Wednesday
      • Highest chance will be the evening and late-night hours
    • Heavy rain and storms likely early Thursday
    • Several more rounds of storms likely Friday into the weekend
    • Some severe wind gusts and hail are possible in these storms
  • Cooler but humid second half of the week
  • The heat gradually builds next week with limited storm chances