FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Warm and quiet for the evening
  • A few rounds of storms are possible Wednesday
    • Early morning t-storms may have hail and heavy downpours
    • Scattered t-showers may linger into the day
    • A severe threat returns late afternoon, especially east of Tulsa
    • Storms end late Wednesday evening area wide
  • Muggy with gusty south winds on Wednesday ahead of a cold front
  • Slightly cooler and dry Thursday
  • Turning muggy again by the weekend with a few t-storms possible

