- Warm and quiet for the evening
- A few rounds of storms are possible Wednesday
- Early morning t-storms may have hail and heavy downpours
- Scattered t-showers may linger into the day
- A severe threat returns late afternoon, especially east of Tulsa
- Storms end late Wednesday evening area wide
- Muggy with gusty south winds on Wednesday ahead of a cold front
- Slightly cooler and dry Thursday
- Turning muggy again by the weekend with a few t-storms possible
FORECAST: More storm chances into Wednesday
James Aydelott
