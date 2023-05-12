- Warm, Muggy and Breezy Friday
Off and on rain and storms likely Friday the weekend
- A few strong storms possible this afternoon and evening
- Limited severe weather threat
- Another 1" - 2" of rainfall possible for some
- Rain clears out by early next week
- Staying mild to warm with humid conditions through the weekend
FORECAST: More storm chances into the weekend
- Laura Mock
Laura Mock
